I Am Navy Medicine – Jamie Eglinger, Medical Technician at NMRTU Everett

201029-N-RG482-0221 EVERETT, Wash. (Oct. 29, 2020) Jaime Eglinger, an employee of Branch Health Clinic Everett/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton poses for a photo Oct. 29, 2020. In her capacity as a medical technician, Mrs. Jamie Eglinger has long been considered an invaluable asset attentive to patient needs and supporting clinic operations. She was recently acknowledged for her selflessness by being selected as Navy Medicine and Training Command Bremerton’s Civilian of the Quarter (Official Navy photo) NMRTC Bremerton supports more than 60,000 military families in West Puget Sound, shaping military medicine through training, mentoring and research to ensure a ready medical force and operationally ready force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

