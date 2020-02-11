Chief of Engineering and Construction for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers visits Tinker Air Force Base

Photo By Stacey Reese | Dr. Christine Altendorf a member of the Senior Executive Service, Chief of Engineering...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Dr. Christine Altendorf a member of the Senior Executive Service, Chief of Engineering onstruction U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Ashley Allinder Deputy Chief E&C Division PPMD, Military Branch, Daniel de Robles, Area Engineer Tulsa District E&C Branch Tinker Air Force Base and Pete G. Perez the Director of Programs for the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers toured facilities at the KC46-A maintenance complex on TInker Air Force Base Nov. 2. The Tulsa District is overseeing construction for the project. see less | View Image Page

Chief of Engineering and Construction for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Dr. Christine Altendorf visited the KC46-A project complex at Tinker Air Force Base Nov. 2.

The Tulsa District is overseeing construction of the complex.



The visit allowed Altendorf to see the project firsthand and to speak to the onsite employees who work on the projects daily, getting a feel for the challenges and complexities of the project.

The tour began at Tinker South resident office with a brief highlighting the KC 46-A complex project, given by Tinker area engineer Daniel de Robles.



Among those who accompanied the local team on the tour were Altendorf, Tulsa District Commander Col. Scott Preston and Pete G. Perez Director of Programs for the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



“It was good to have headquarters and division leadership on the ground to see our successes and better understand our challenges,” said Preston.

Following the project overview, the team moved to the largest current project within the complex, a two bay multi-purpose maintenance hangar.



“The complex needs of the staff and crew at each hangar has created a learning experience for our employees,” said de Robles “Our team has worked together to deliver the project despite unique and unknown variables.”



Next for the group was a look at the one bay hangar, which was completed and turned over to the Air Force in October 2019.



Designs are different for each project in the complex based on uses and administration needs for that building, according to de Robles.



Altendorf stressed to the USACE staff the need to take the challenges and categorize the issues which arise with these projects.



“We need to make sure we document our actions throughout the lifecycle of the project” said Altendorf. “Whether we have an obstacle that we overcame, lessons learned, or executed a great idea, best practice; we have to be able to share that experience both within USACE and with our industry partners. “