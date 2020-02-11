Hope Mills, N.C. Sailor Recognized as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Information System Technician 2nd Class Jose Rivera-Scott,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Colin Sens | CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Information System Technician 2nd Class Jose Rivera-Scott, from Hope Mills, N.C., pauses in between tasks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), for a photo on base, Oct. 30, 2020. Rivera-Scott was recognized as CLDJ’s Member in the Spotlight for his attention to detail, quality of work and dedication within his division, department and command at CLDJ. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Information System Technician 2nd Class Jose Rivera-Scott, a Sailor from Hope Mills, N.C., is a network operations technician assigned to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), and was recognized as the CLDJ Member in the Spotlight, Nov. 2, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Capt. Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of CLDJ. “Petty Officer Rivera-Scott is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Rivera-Scott, a 2013 graduate from Gray’s Creek High School, has been in the Navy for six years and assigned to Camp Lemonnier for three months and credits his success at CLDJ to the leading petty officers within the Network Operations Department.



“I credit my LPOs for my success here at CLDJ,” said Rivera-Scott. “Their knowledge and guidance have helped me improve my work efficiency and my understanding of new materials.”



Rivera-Scott’s immediate supervisor, Information System Technician 1st Class Rogerio J. Cardosogoncalves, lead petty officer, Network Operations, CLDJ, praised him for his work.



“Rivera-Scott always goes above and beyond,” said Cardosogoncalves. “He’s been recognized by our chain of command for his attention to detail, quality of work and dedication within the Division, Department and Camp.”



Along with being a network operations technician at CLDJ, Rivera-Scott is also the Expeditionary Medical Facility’s theater medical information program administrator, Network Operation Department’s operational security coordinator and part of the Chapel’s praise and worship team.



“I participate in the Chapel’s praise and worship team by helping with the audio and video aspects,” said Rivera-Scott. “With the audio, I make sure the band is set up before the service, and, for the video, I prepare the sermons and song lyrics to play on the projector.”



Camp Lemonnier provides, operates and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Rivera-Scott is most proud of his participation in military drill, honors and ceremonies.



“Over the past six years, I’ve participated in honor guard, military drill and other events,” Rivera-Scott said. “It gives me great pride whenever I’m able to perform for others and to give respect to the ones that have served before me.”



Several family members have served before Rivera-Scott, and he wanted to continue the tradition.



“Many family members have served before me in the Air Force and Army including my grandfathers and my mother,” said Rivera-Scott. “My grandfathers were pilots, so that is what I originally wanted to be; however, I chose a different path, and I’m proud of being the first Navy Sailor in my family.”



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Rivera-Scott, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of Sailors who will follow.



That service tradition is simple for Rivera-Scott.