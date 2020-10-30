Hope Mills, NC Sailor Recognized as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Information System Technician 2nd Class Jose Rivera-Scott, from Hope Mills, N.C., pauses in between tasks at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), for a photo on base, Oct. 30, 2020. Rivera-Scott was recognized as CLDJ’s Member in the Spotlight for his attention to detail, quality of work and dedication within his division, department and command at CLDJ. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Sens)

