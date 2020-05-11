USS Ronald Reagan hosts information warfare discussions during Keen Sword 21

The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) participated alongside Japanese allies during Exercise Keen Sword 2021 (KS21) from Oct. 26 to Nov. 5.



KS21 is a joint-bilateral field training exercise (FTX) involving U. S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force (JSDF) personnel, and is designed to enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability not only in the surface and subsurface environments, but across the information domain as well.



This year, KS21 demonstrated a noteworthy milestone for Japan-U.S. military relations. This year marks the 60th anniversary since the signing of the U.S.-Japan mutual security treaty.



“Keen Sword is just one of many examples highlighting the unmatched strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan. “Our crew takes pride in demonstrating our nation's commitment toward promoting ‘peace through strength’ alongside our Japanese allies. For more than 60 years, the enduring friendship between the United States and Japanese people has proven to be a cornerstone of stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.”



During the exercise, both countries placed an increased focus on the information warfare domain. This is the first U.S.-Japan bilateral exercise to incorporate information warfare through the embarkation of an assigned Japanese liaison officer (LNO), Cmdr. Hiromasa Takashi, from the JSDF. On Ronald Reagan, Takashi joined several constructive meetings to discuss integrated information warfare capabilities, as well as refine and incorporate complex offensive and defensive capabilities into a combined warfare environment.



Along with Takashi, two additional Japanese LNOs, Cmdr. Masayoshi Tamura and Lt. Cmdr. Masahiro Yamada, embarked aboard Ronald Reagan to work with Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 in surface and subsurface exercise coordination.



To ensure successful completion of the biennial exercise, each nation implemented various COVID-19 mitigation efforts. This included each of the LNOs completing U.S. Navy Restriction of Movement-Sequester (ROM-S) requirements prior to embarking as liaisons.



“Keen Sword is integral to U.S.-Japanese relations,” said Tamura. “It shows our dedication that even during COVID-19, we are able to come together and conduct this exercise to continue improving our cooperation and strengthen our partnership.”



KS21 is an example of the strength of U.S.-Japan Alliance, the foundation of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 60 years. The relationships built and maintained during these events are critical to our shared capability to respond to contingencies at a moment’s notice.



Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

