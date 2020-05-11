Giving Back in Times of Need – The GiveBack Project

Courtesy Photo | 201022-N-N0293-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 22, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201022-N-N0293-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 22, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Josh Espinoza, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital, Rota, Spain, Seaman Tyrek Kelly, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), and members from El Puerto de Santa Maria’s Ayuntamiento, pose for a photo with donations from the Naval Station Rota community. Sailors at Naval Station Rota organized the GiveBack project with the aid of The Boy Scouts of America, Scout Troop 73, in order to help those in need in the local Rota and El Puerto de Santa Maria communities. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

We’re well aware of the ups and downs this pandemic has brought, from lockdown, to regaining some freedoms, to more restrictions being placed again. Despite all the uncertainties, one thing remains constant – the importance of community. We can’t deny that our community has been impacted by COVID-19. Though we are guests of the Kingdom of Spain, this country has become our home, and many have chosen to help our local communities in Rota and El Puerto de Santa Maria during this time of need.



Lt. Cmdr. Christon Duhon and Hospitalman Manuel Soto, both assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota, and Cmdr. Samuel Ravelo, former command chaplain assigned to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, came up with the GiveBack project and brought it to life with the help of Boy Scouts of America Troop 73. The project started in April and has seen people come and go. Now the team includes Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Josh Espinoza, assigned to USNH Rota, Lt. Nathan Rice, a chaplain assigned to NAVSTA Rota and Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Harvy Natac, also assigned to NAVSTA Rota.



The GiveBack project name represents the welcoming, helpful, and supportive community of Rota and El Puerto de Santa Maria, and is a way for the base community to give back to their community in this difficult time. This project was developed with the goal of aiding as many as possible within the local communities.



“Initially when the project began, HN Soto and I were concerned how we would meet all the logistical challenges and if we would find enough volunteers to help support a project such as this,” said Duhon. “We've been fortunate to find base-wide contributions and support from the multiple departments and tenant commands which include the base chapel, PAO, Spanish Protocol, Hospital, Housing, Boy Scouts, DoDEA, NAVSUP, NEX and the Seabees. Due to continued interest in helping others and new volunteers taking an interest, we hope to continue this program as long as it's helping others.”



The GiveBack project continues to offer two ways for the community to donate. First, the organizers have set up donation boxes for food or non-perishable items at the base chapel, housing office (across from USNH Rota), and the Boy Scouts Hut in the base housing area. To date, the community has filled 20 tri-wall boxes with donations.



“While this project helps fill that void and lift the spirits for all those who volunteer, our hope is that we can take advantage of the recent PCS season as families are unpacking and possibly looking to donate,” said Duhon.



Alternatively, the project established an online donation fund where 100 percent of money donated will be used to purchase food items from off-base grocery stores. So far, the community has given $1625.26 toward groceries.



Chaplain Ravelo said he originally came to Rota with the idea of making a difference on base and in the community. “I learned from the time of my arrival here that everything happens around the cathedral in the different cities in Spain, so my prayer has been that our chapel would be like a cathedral for our community,” said Ravelo.



The GiveBack organizers are coordinating with the NAVSTA Rota Spanish Liaison Office, which is in contact with the city hall officials from both El Puerto and Rota, in order to organize the pickup or delivery of the donations from the installation for coordinated distribution within their cities.



“As mayor of El Puerto de Santa Maria and on behalf of all the people of Puerto that I represent, I want to thank you for your constant generosity with El Puerto, which is always important in these times that we are going through and takes on even more value,” said German Beardo, mayor of El Puerto de Santa Maria. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your donations that help many vulnerable families who need our solidarity and collaboration to move forward. Together we are able to go further to leave no one behind.”



Duhon added that the project helps demonstrate to the local community that the U.S. stands by its neighbors and is here to help support our friends in these turbulent times.



“We're not only partners during the operational exercises, we're committed to supporting them when they're not able to make ends meet. By collecting donations or gathering clothing items, this project does just that,” said Duhon. “As many people are currently following the State of Alarm by their government, they've sacrificed their sources of income to help keep the community healthy, to include the Naval Base. The GiveBack Project is a way to say thank you to them for what they're sacrificing, as well as our community's way of demonstrating our support.”



Giving food, water, or even clothing doesn’t just supply a family with basic necessities, it gives families relief, while showing that people do care. Both Americans and Spanish are in this together. The impact of the GiveBack project continues to emphasize and strengthen the bond between our two communities.