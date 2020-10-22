Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota GiveBack Project

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    10.22.2020

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    201022-N-N0293-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 22, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Josh Espinoza, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital, Rota, Spain, Seaman Tyrek Kelly, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), and members from El Puerto de Santa Maria’s Ayuntamiento, pose for a photo with donations from the Naval Station Rota community. Sailors at Naval Station Rota organized the GiveBack project with the aid of The Boy Scouts of America, Scout Troop 73, in order to help those in need in the local Rota and El Puerto de Santa Maria communities. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 06:02
    VIRIN: 201022-N-N0293-0001
    Location: ROTA, CADIZ, ES
    Giving Back in Times of Need &ndash; The GiveBack Project

    volunteer
    Naval Station Rota
    partnership
    Give back
    COVID-19

