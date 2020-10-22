NAVSTA Rota GiveBack Project

201022-N-N0293-0001 NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 22, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Josh Espinoza, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital, Rota, Spain, Seaman Tyrek Kelly, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), and members from El Puerto de Santa Maria’s Ayuntamiento, pose for a photo with donations from the Naval Station Rota community. Sailors at Naval Station Rota organized the GiveBack project with the aid of The Boy Scouts of America, Scout Troop 73, in order to help those in need in the local Rota and El Puerto de Santa Maria communities. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

