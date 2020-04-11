Exchange to Host Medal of Honor Recipients Throughout November on ‘Chief Chat’

Courtesy Photo | Upcoming “In Recognition Of” Chief Chat guests include: retired Army Col. Jack...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Upcoming “In Recognition Of” Chief Chat guests include: retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs, Medal of Honor recipient, retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg, Medal of Honor recipient, Silver Lifesaving medal recipient Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden and her father, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, retired Marine Corps Warrant Officer Woody Williams, retired Army Sgt. Maj. Gary Littrell and retired Sgt. Gary Beikirch. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and military resale are paying tribute to our Nation’s heroes with a chance to hear their extraordinary stories of valor firsthand.



“Chief Chat,” the Exchange’s twice-a-week Facebook broadcast, is hosting Medal of Honor recipients, a Coast Guard Silver Lifesaving medal recipient during November. The “In Recognition Of” series is part of the first-ever joint military resale Veterans Day event to salute all who served and offer a chance to hear firsthand from our Nation’s heroes.



“Chief Chat” is hosted by Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin “KO” Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor, on facebook.com/shopmyexchange to boost morale for the military community. Upcoming “In Recognition Of” guests include:



• Retired Army Col. Jack Jacobs, Medal of Honor recipient, noon Central Nov 5

• Retired Army Capt. Florent Groberg, Medal of Honor recipient, 10 a.m. Central Nov. 12

• Silver Lifesaving medal recipient Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden and her father, Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden, 10 a.m. Central Nov. 17

• Retired Marine Corps Warrant Officer Woody Williams, 10 a.m. Central Nov. 19

• Retired Army Sgt. Maj. Gary Littrell and retired Sgt. Gary Beikirch, 10 a.m. Central

Nov. 24



Chief Osby will be joined by guest hosts throughout the month, including Col Scott McFarland, Exchange commander, Europe/Southwest Asia Region; Sgt. Maj. Wayne Crudup, Exchange senior enlisted advisor, Pacific Region; Sgt. Maj. Julia Henry, Exchange senior enlisted advisor, Europe/Southwest Asia Region; Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor, Defense Commissary Agency; Master Gunnery Sgt. Jose Lopez, operations chief, Marine Corps Service Exchange.



The series kicked off in October, with retired Lt. Cmdr. Jocko Willink, Navy SEAL in an episode co-hosted by Command Master Chief Dayna Winn, senior enlisted advisor, Navy Exchange Service Command.



The military community can visit the Exchange’s community Hub for the full schedule.



