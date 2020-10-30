U.S. Marines with 2d Reconnaissance Battalion (Recon), 2d Marine Division (MARDIV), and Norwegian Joint Terminal Attack Controllers (JTAC) with the Norwegian Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol Squadron, integrate forces to execute tactical air control party (TACP) skills on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Oct. 27-28, 2020. The training provided an opportunity to work in high tempo and dynamic tactical scenarios while enhancing relationships with European allies.



"Training with international allies in a combined effort allows us to understand the capabilities that the other party brings to the fight," said Gunnery Sgt. Tyler Hood, the fire support Marine with 2d Recon states. "This allows us to understand the objectives of our training focused together on meeting the intents of our ground force commander at all times."



During the training, the Marines participated in range safety and assisted with the training objectives. A Norwegian instructor combined efforts with the Marines to offer unique dynamics and simulate different battle scenarios for the Norwegian JTACs to called mass fires, gain the offensive, and focus on objectives. They rehearsed the scenarios during the day and called for live air strikes at night to increase their versatility. Integrating with allies allows for the expansion of knowledge, lethality, and strengthens global relationships.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:31 Story ID: 382370 Location: NC, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d Recon TACP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.