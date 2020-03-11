NJ National Guard Election Assistance

New Jersey National Guard Staff Sgt. Jordan Symanski, with 3-112 Field Artillery, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, is the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) for the Monmouth County election support team located in Freehold, New Jersey. Monmouth County is 1 of 19 counties receiving support from the New Jersey National Guard this election per the request of their Boards of Elections.



After being activated on Oct. 26, Symanski and 11 Soldiers started counting and sorting the ballots as they arrived. “Helping with the election gives me a nice chance to help my community,” said Symanski, who also assisted in the Primary Election in July.



As of Election Day, an additional 16 Soldiers arrived at the Monmouth County site to help Symanski and his team. There are now 27 Soldiers working under his direction, alongside more than 150 civilian workers at his location. As the NCOIC, he has organized three shifts for the Soldiers to work ranging from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. “The mission at the moment is now to alphabetize all the envelopes,” Symanski said.



Symanski is one of 370 Soldiers and Airmen Guardsmen across New Jersey supporting the General Election. “I feel that with the election being part of history, that makes me a part of history,”

said Symanski. All service members will wear civilian attire during the election support and are set to be on state orders until Nov. 20.

