U.S. Army Staff Sgt Jordan Symanski, with 3-112 Field Artillery, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands for a portrait in Freehold N.J., Nov. 3, 2020. Symanski is one of 370 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard supporting the General Election. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 16:38 Photo ID: 6412162 VIRIN: 201103-Z-IB607-1001 Resolution: 5227x3478 Size: 7.45 MB Location: FREEHOLD, NJ, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJ National Guard Election Assistance, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.