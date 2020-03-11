Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJ National Guard Election Assistance

    FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt Jordan Symanski, with 3-112 Field Artillery, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, stands for a portrait in Freehold N.J., Nov. 3, 2020. Symanski is one of 370 Soldiers and Airmen of the New Jersey National Guard supporting the General Election. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 16:38
    Photo ID: 6412162
    VIRIN: 201103-Z-IB607-1001
    Resolution: 5227x3478
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: FREEHOLD, NJ, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJ National Guard Election Assistance, by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Election
    Election Day
    New Jersey
    Air Force
    USA
    Army
    NJ
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    General Election
    44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    3-112 Field Artillery

