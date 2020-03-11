The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will consider authorizing a right-of-way action for a Mayes County Bridge project which crosses federal property that is part of the Fort Gibson Project Office’s area of oversight.



Mayes County has placed a public notice for the action at https://mayes.okcounties.org/media/view/final_public_notice_section_4f_mayes_ew_530_dated_10_20_20_780.pdf.



Approval of the action would result in the conversion of federal recreational property to transportation use and so must be addressed under Section 4(f) regulations of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1996. The Tulsa District has not yet received an application right-of-way action from the applicant, and can make no comment on a determination before the application is received by the district.



According to the Federal Transit Administration website (https://www.transit.dot.gov/regulations-and-guidance/environmental-programs/section-4f-department-transportation-act), the act prohibits the Federal Transportation Authority and other USDOT agencies from using land from publicly owned parks, recreation areas (including recreational trails), wildlife and water fowl refuges, or public and private historic properties, unless there is no feasible and prudent alternative to that use and the action includes all possible planning to minimize harm to the property resulting from such a use.



For more information or to comment on the project contact:



Environmental Programs Division Engineer Oklahoma Department of Transportation

200 NE 21st St.

Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Environment@ODOT.org

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:34 Story ID: 382313 Location: TULSA, OK, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District to review Mayes County right-of-way request for bridge replacement, widening project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.