The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has authorized a right-of-way action for a Mayes County Bridge project which crosses federal property that is part of the Fort Gibson Project Office’s area of oversight.



Mayes County has placed a public notice for the action at https://mayes.okcounties.org/media/view/final_public_notice_section_4f_mayes_ew_530_dated_10_20_20_780.pdf. Authorization of the project by the Tulsa District is neither an endorsement nor renouncement of the project.



For information specific to the project or to comment contact:



Environmental Programs Division Engineer Oklahoma Department of Transportation

200 NE 21st St. Oklahoma City, OK 73105

Environment@ODOT.org

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:34 Story ID: 382313 Location: TULSA, OK, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tulsa District authorizes Mayes County bridge project, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.