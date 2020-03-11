Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District authorizes Mayes County bridge project

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has authorized a right-of-way action for a Mayes County Bridge project which crosses federal property that is part of the Fort Gibson Project Office’s area of oversight.

    Mayes County has placed a public notice for the action at https://mayes.okcounties.org/media/view/final_public_notice_section_4f_mayes_ew_530_dated_10_20_20_780.pdf. Authorization of the project by the Tulsa District is neither an endorsement nor renouncement of the project.

    For information specific to the project or to comment contact:

    Environmental Programs Division Engineer Oklahoma Department of Transportation
    200 NE 21st St. Oklahoma City, OK 73105
    Environment@ODOT.org

    LEAVE A COMMENT

