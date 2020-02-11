Nimitz Votes

With the general elections right around the corner, Sailors and Marines aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) play their part in the democratic process by requesting and submitting their ballots, taking advantage of the opportunity to cast their representations, ideas, and interests while deployed.

“Our Commander in Chief is not just a title,” said Command Master Chief David Conduff, Nimitz’ command master chief. “This is somebody who we all get the opportunity to elect, we get a say in who that person is. It is important that we all vote so our voices are heard.”

This opportunity is provided by Nimitz’ S-1(postal) division along with the Navy Voting Assistance Program. The Navy Voting Assistance Program ensures that all Navy personnel receive timely and accurate information regarding state and federal elections. The NVAP ensures each Sailor and Marine aboard Nimitz is supplied with assistance and guidance on the absentee voter process, state voter registration requirements, candidate information resources, upcoming election dates for each state throughout the year, ballot completion, and the processing and mailing of their ballots.

“I'm appreciative of the opportunity,” said Chief Yeoman Michelle Riqueros, command voting assistance representative. “It has been a wonderful and educational experience taking on this command collateral duty to assist Team Nimitz in this year's election voting process.”

Nimitz personnel were provided access to all absentee voter forms and the Federal Voting Assistance Guide (FVAG) on the command’s SharePoint page. The FVAG provides detailed information on an individual’s state/county voting registration process and election ballot submission guidelines. The FVAP website (www.fvap.gov) provides extensive information and resources for the military voter, including additional absentee voter guidance on individual state voting requirements, links to state election websites, and submission deadlines.

Registering to vote and requesting a ballot is the first step and is done through a Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). The FPCA is then forwarded to the appropriate state/county election office. Each state is different, so one has to verify their voter registration deadline for an election based on their state. Using the FPCA ensures that a state will send a ballot at least 45 days before an election, a protection not guaranteed when using other forms.

Once the FPCA is submitted, voters typically receive their ballots in enough time to meet their state's deadline. Those who did not receive their ballot were given the option to complete a Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB), which is the same as the state-issued ballots.

Sailors and Marines bring then bring their ballots to the post office or drop them off in the mail boxes around the ship. Nimitz’ postal division then verifies that the addresses are properly filled out before affixing a Department of Defense label-11 express shipping label and a printed $0 meter tape that shows the time and date received and processed.

The ballots are then separated from all other mail, uploaded into the Automated Mail Processing System, and placed into an express mail pouch with an affixed United States Postal Service Tag 191 for express mailing.

Once all this is accomplished, the ballots are finally shipped out to the respective state/county election office via carrier onboard delivery (COD), replenishment-at-sea, or a Fleet Mail Center.

Normally, express shipping is not available to ships, but Nimitz was provided with thousands of express shipping labels paid for by the government to ensure that ballots can be tracked and will arrive at the correct destination as quickly as possible.

“It is very reassuring to see all the care that gets put into making sure our votes make it on time to be counted,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Mark Prewitt, from Las Vegas. “It can get stressful at times in the post office because we know that the ballots are very important. A simple thing like not putting the date of when the ballot was received by us can invalidate the whole thing.”

To avoid any discrepancies, personnel from the post office have instituted multiple question and answer checks to prevent any invalid ballots from being shipped out.

“It is a very pleasant feeling to be able to help people exercise one of their constitutional rights,” said Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Chris Olivastorres, from Long Beach, Calif. “It’s satisfying to help people realize that they shouldn’t be deterred from the voting process, because we are here to help them each step of the way.”

“Voting isn’t just about the presidency, it’s about the future of our county, our state, and even our backyard,” said Conduff. “It’s about things that affect our taxes, what we pay later on in life, how our city is run and governed. People shouldn’t be afraid of voting, they should embrace it. It is their chance to let their voice carry wonderfully, loudly, and proudly.”

The Navy Voting Assistance Program and Nimitz’ postal division are critical resources that enable Sailors and Marines aboard Nimitz to participate in their democracy, and ensure their voices are heard.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 13:52 Story ID: 382289 Location: ARABIAN GULF Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Votes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.