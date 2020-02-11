Annual Hydropower Meeting Goes Virtual

Photo By Preston Chasteen | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District Commander, Col Scott Preston speak...... read more read more Photo By Preston Chasteen | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District Commander, Col Scott Preston speak virtually with Southwestern Division Commander, Brig. Gen. Christopher G. Beck, August 05, 2020, to provide updates on district operations spanning three states. Virtual meetings are just one of the methods district leadership is implementing in order to adhere to higher headquarter guidance in complying with CDC recommended guidelines while operating during the COVID19 pandemic. see less | View Image Page

Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District took part in a two-day, virtual meeting with Southwestern Power Administration officials, recently.



Col. Scott Preston, Tulsa District Commander, and Tulsa District leadership attended the annual meeting which enables synchronization between each agency’s leaders.



Based on historical occurrences, the annual meeting is important for leaders to get together and present updates on USACE projects.



“Overall, I believe the district has continued to execute our mission very well during this period of social distancing and teleworking,” said Preston.

“Supervisors and employees have figured out how use various technologies to stay connected and work on their projects.”



The Southwestern Power Administration was established in 1943 by the Secretary of the Interior as a Federal Agency that today operates within the Department of Energy under the authority of Section 5 of the Flood Control Act of 1944. As one of four power marketing administrations in the United States, SWPA markets hydroelectric power to customers in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas from 24 USACE hydropower dams.



Leaders gather every year to discuss updates on ongoing and future projects within their districts, regions, and major subordinate commands.



“We have lost some collaboration and the social aspects of working together but everyone has pulled together to overcome these challenges,” Preston said.



“The most unfortunate aspect of our max telework policy is the loss of a proper send offs for our employees that have left the district for other jobs or retirement.”



Though leaders were not able to attend this annual meeting in person, attendance included, six USACE Districts, three Regions, and three MSC’s were able to attend virtually with success.



(Story by Hollie D. James, Tulsa District Public Affairs)