1185th DDSB Welcomes New CSM

LANCASTER, Pa. – The 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, 1179th Transportation Brigade, Deployment Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve, conducted a change of responsibility ceremony at the Lt. Col. Mark P. Phelan Memorial U.S. Army Reserve Center here on March 3, 2019.



Rich in military tradition and symbolism, the ceremony signified the transfer of responsibility and authority from Master Sgt. John A. Brooker, acting sergeant major, to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Carol A. Cox, occurring under the watchful eyes of unit Soldiers and family members.



The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Col. William R. Robertson, commander, 1185th DDSB, who spoke to the formation on several key points, showing his appreciation for Cox taking the position and for the value she will bring to the unit.



“It’s a great honor to have somebody of her character, the time she’s spent in the Army and the positions she’s held [join the unit],” Robertson said. “The wisdom she is going to bring and the counsel she provides will make us a great command team… one that can ‘build the bench’ and take us to the next level… with Soldiers really understanding the unit mission…”



Appropriately, Cox’s goals support both the unit’s mission and Soldier development via new training and confidence building.



“My goals here are to take the Soldier, the NCOs, the officers, and… the warrant officers to the next level,” Cox noted. “What is the next thing [the Soldier] needs to be? I want to take you to the next level.”



With nearly 40 years of Army service, across five military occupational specialties, four military campaigns, and three prior assignments in the role of sergeant major, Cox brings a plethora of experience to the 1185th command team. Additionally, her formal education includes an MBA from DeVry University and graduation from the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy.



The mission of the 1185th DDSB is to operate a Seaport of Embarkation with three berths simultaneously under continuous operations, and is directly responsible for the safe loading and unloading of cargo from vessels.



The 1185th DDSB was activated in 1951 as the 9248th Organized Reserve Technical Service Unit, located in Lancaster, Pa. After several reorganizations and re-designations, the unit took on its current name in 2009.



The 1185th DDSB’s expertise is used in all areas of the deployment and distribution process and is always ready to add to the rich history of the Surface Deployment Distribution Command in future missions.

