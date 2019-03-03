1185th DDSB Welcomes New CSM

Left, Command Sgt. Maj. Carol A. Cox, command sergeant major, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, 1179th Transportation Brigade, Deployment Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve, receives the battalion colors from Commander Lt. Col. William R. Robertson during a change of responsibility ceremony in Lancaster, Pa., March 3, 2019.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Fetterolf/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2020 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6409397
|VIRIN:
|190303-A-DM040-022
|Resolution:
|2484x3456
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|LANCASTER, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
