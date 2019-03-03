Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1185th DDSB Welcomes New CSM

    LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2019

    Photo by Warrant Officer Jason Fetterolf 

    1185th Deployment & Distribution Support Battalion

    Left, Command Sgt. Maj. Carol A. Cox, command sergeant major, 1185th Deployment and Distribution Support Battalion, 1179th Transportation Brigade, Deployment Support Command, U.S. Army Reserve, receives the battalion colors from Commander Lt. Col. William R. Robertson during a change of responsibility ceremony in Lancaster, Pa., March 3, 2019.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Jason Fetterolf/Released)

    This work, 1185th DDSB Welcomes New CSM, by CW1 Jason Fetterolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of responsibility
    Carol A. Cox

