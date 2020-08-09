46th ASB, 16th CAB Soldier Dies in Car Crash

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – A Soldier assigned to 46th Aviation Support Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, died Monday as a result of an automobile accident Sunday, around 11:30 p.m., in Lakewood, Wash.



Sgt. Lenar Settle, 29, was involved in an automobile accident and was transported to Madigan Army Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries during surgery.



“The Bellator Battalion is deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Sgt. Lenar Settle,” said Lt. Col. Seneca Peña-Collazo, commander of 46th ASB. “We send our most heartfelt condolences to the Family, friends and loved ones of Sgt. Settle. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time. He was absolutely an important member of the battalion whose contributions had impacts across the entire brigade and his loss is deeply felt."



Settle, a native of Whitehall, Penn., was a squad leader and Blackhawk helicopter repairer assigned to Company B, 46th ASB. He enlisted in the Army in May 2013 and has been stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord since January 2019.



Settle’s awards and decorations include five Army Achievement Medals, two Army Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Korean Defense Service Medal, the Army Service Medal, the Overseas Service Medal, the Army Aviator Badge, the Driver and Mechanic Badge and the Marksman-Rifle Qualification Badge.



"SGT Settle was a charismatic and outgoing Soldier and an up-and-coming junior noncommissioned officer. It is a truly tragic loss for the Brave Eagles and he will be sorely missed,” said Capt. Alex Chaffee, the commander of Company B, 46th ASB.



Details surrounding the crash are limited as the investigation is still ongoing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 13:53 Story ID: 382106 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US Hometown: WHITEHALL, PA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 46th ASB, 16th CAB Soldier Dies in Car Crash, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.