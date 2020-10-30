Gov. Justice, W.Va. Guard celebrate Cantrell retirement after 32-years of service in U.S. Army

Courtesy Photo | Candid portrait of West Virginia National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Candid portrait of West Virginia National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell and his wife, Sherry. Cantrell is retiring after a 32-year career in the United States Army and West Virginia National Guard where his dedication to service and professionalism provided a powerful and significant example to emulate for the enlisted ranks of the WVNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston) see less | View Image Page

Governor Jim Justice announced today the retirement of the West Virginia National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell, following a 32-year career in the United States Army.



“Command Sergeant Major Cantrell has spent more than three decades and traveled all around the world to defend the freedoms that we hold dear as West Virginians and as Americans. We all owe him a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid,” West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said. “We owe everything we have to the men and women of our West Virginia National Guard and all of our members of the military, active and retired, who have served and sacrificed to make our lives better. I congratulate Command Sergeant Major Cantrell, from the bottom of my heart, on a career well-spent serving his fellow West Virginians, and I wish him nothing but the best in his much-deserved retirement.”



Cantrell has served as the Senior Enlisted Leader of the WVNG since Nov. 1, 2018, where he has provided counsel to the Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, on all issues pertaining to the enlisted force of Soldiers and Airmen in the West Virginia Guard. Prior to his current assignment, Cantrell served as the state command sergeant major for the West Virginia Army National Guard.



“Command Sergeant Major Phillip Cantrell is one of the finest people you will ever meet,” stated Senator Joe Manchin. “I have had the pleasure of getting to know Phillip over the past few years during his time as a part of my staff as an Army Congressional Fellow and his years as the Senior Enlisted Leader in the West Virginia National Guard. While serving in the West Virginia National Guard he was a tireless advocate for the more than 6,400 West Virginians enlisted as Soldiers and Airmen across all of West Virginia’s Army and Air National Guard Units. I know firsthand that Phillip has a true strength of character, natural leadership and is absolutely dedicated to serving our nation in an honorable way. I am so thankful that Phillip will be staying in West Virginia after he retires, because our state needs good people like him. I thank Phillip and his wife Sherry for their dedication to our nation and West Virginia and congratulate them on this significant milestone.”



"Command Sergeant Major Phillip Cantrell has dedicated his life to the protection of our country, and I thank him for over three decades of service,” stated Senator Shelly Moore Capito. “No matter the challenge, CSM Cantrell has stepped up, completing missions overseas in Iraq and Kosovo, as well as domestically in our nation's recovery from Hurricane Katrina. There is no question that West Virginia and our National Guard have grown stronger because of the influence and character of CSM Cantrell, and I wish him all the best and continued health and happiness as he moves into retirement.”



Throughout his almost 33-year career, Cantrell has served in a number of roles of increasing responsibility for the NCO corps in both the Army National Guard and active duty Army. He enlisted into the U.S. Army in 1988 as an infantryman and spent numerous years as a part of the All-American Division at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina in the 82nd Airborne.



Later in his career, Cantrell completed a tour as a drill sergeant at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, served as first sergeant for two companies of deployed Soldiers in Iraq, was the 8th Army operations and protection sergeant major in Yongsan, Korea and as the battalion then brigade command sergeant major for the 3rd Infantry Regiment “The Old Guard” in Washington, D.C.



Prior to completing his time on active duty and moving back home to West Virginia, Cantrell served as an Army Congressional Fellow and as a Congressional Legislative Liaison in the Army Senate Liaison Division.



“Phillip, Sherry and his children epitomize the true meaning of service to our great Nation,” said Hoyer. “Throughout his career, Phillip has been a phenomenal leader, infantryman, NCO and friend to not only me, but so many others. I am forever grateful for his decision to come back to West Virginia and continue his service with the West Virginia National Guard, where he has made a tremendous difference in the lives of our Soldiers, Airmen and their families.”



“It has been an honor to serve alongside him and I am thankful for his friendship, counsel and dedication and wish him all the best in this next chapter,” Hoyer continued. “To Sherry and the rest of the Cantrell family – Amy and I thank you for what you do and have done throughout Phillip’s career to help him succeed. Most importantly, thank you for who you are, what you represent, and for your friendship. Military families are often overlooked for what they endure during a loved one’s career, but your family is a testament to service to our state and nation and we all owe a debt of gratitude to each one of you.”



Throughout his time on active duty, Cantrell deployed in support of numerous combat operations and peacekeeping missions including Operation Just Cause, Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Kosovo peacekeeping mission, Hurricane Katrina relief and Operation Iraqi Freedom.



During his time with the WVNG, Cantrell was instrumental in the success of growing and mentoring the enlisted force; a linchpin in the development and implementation of NCO professional development in West Virginia and with the Peruvian military through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program; a steadfast supporter of West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and Families and the Gold Star Families weekend; a critical member of the team who launched West Virginia’s second Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy; as well as myriad legislative and state initiatives vital to the success of the West Virginia National Guard.