Candid portrait of West Virginia National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell. Cantrell is retiring after a 32-year career in the United States Army and West Virginia National Guard where his dedication to service and professionalism provided a powerful and significant example to emulate for the enlisted ranks of the WVNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2019
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 12:36
|Photo ID:
|6408673
|VIRIN:
|201030-Z-FC129-801
|Resolution:
|2131x2696
|Size:
|3.22 MB
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Gov. Justice, W.Va. Guard celebrate Cantrell retirement after 32-years of service in U.S. Army
