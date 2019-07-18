Candid portrait of West Virginia National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Phillip Cantrell. Cantrell is retiring after a 32-year career in the United States Army and West Virginia National Guard where his dedication to service and professionalism provided a powerful and significant example to emulate for the enlisted ranks of the WVNG. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

Date Taken: 07.18.2019 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 Location: CHARLESTON, WV, US Gov. Justice, W.Va. Guard celebrate Cantrell retirement after 32-years of service in U.S. Army