Burying our own: previously unclaimed veterans put to rest at Fort Jackson National Cemetery

Courtesy story by U.S. Army Col. Zoltan “Z” Krompecher, a Green Beret and contributing writer to the book “Operation Homecoming: Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Home Front.” These views are his own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the United States Army or South Carolina National Guard.



“…Such, such is death; no triumph; no defeat; / Only an empty pail, a slate rubbed clean,/ A merciful putting away of what has been.” --Charles Hamilton Sorley, Killed in Action, World War I



Visit any military cemetery and you will find rows of headstones perfectly aligned and standing straight, like a military formation. These cemeteries serve as sanctums for the living and the dead. Among these Gardens of Stone, nobody questions faith, race, or gender because here, among the ageless, all are equal. During my last trip to the Arlington National Cemetery, I visited Section 60 and pointed out to my son the different religions of Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan; Christian, Muslim, Hindi, Jewish, and Buddhist…all died wearing our Nation’s uniform. But what of those whose remains are left in mortuaries, forgotten, and unclaimed?



I never served with Corporal Samuel Barnes, nor did I stand in formation next to Private 1st Class Nathaniel Thompson, or share rations with Sergeant Randall B. Shorter. I served with none of these veterans and yet attended their funerals along with others who did not know them either.



Recently, motorcycle riders, led by local law enforcement and a hearse, snaked its way through “Malfunction Junction” and weaved through city streets while escorting the unclaimed remains of veterans to their final resting place. The pipes from the motorcycles sounded like an artillery barrage as we transferred our precious cargo to the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. While we might not have served with them, we knew just who they were.



Shared stories



At one point in their lives, these veterans left the familiar to travel into the unknown. No doubt, drill sergeants loudly introduced themselves before reducing recruits to their most base where they ran double-time to the cadence of a drill instructor. Later in their careers, during lonely stretches of guard duty at remote outposts, they formed friendships while sharing stories of girl/boyfriends, family, and dreams of the “good life” following discharge. Ironically, life is sometimes easier following orders.



With DD-214s clenched in hands many service members journey into the civilian world to jobs, schools, and arms of loved ones, but for many the adjustment is not easy. Military life often requires shifting into high gear for stretches of time, and some find it difficult to downshift because they are so used to the grinding of gears in order to keep moving. Some veterans become stuck, with their destination lost in the fog of addiction and loneliness. In the end, there is no one to claim the remains…until now.



Steve Goulet, Commander of the American Legion Post in Chapin, South Carolina, sent an “all hands” message announcing the burial of unclaimed veterans reading, “It is our duty, our honor, to lay to rest these veterans.”

This message was reinforced by retired Army veteran Carl Horn who announced, “What a tribute that would be for four of our own who have no one else to lay them down in peace, God’s love, and thanks for a job well done.”



The message reminded me of a note received years ago from Ms. Blanca Trevino of the Veterans Center in San Antonio, Texas, who exhorted folks to attend the funeral of U.S. Army Veteran sister Ms. Molly Jane Hoff who served as a nurse in the Korean War. Whether it was guilt nipping at my conscience and a hope for absolution, or out of a sense of duty, I began attending these funerals because sometimes—like the Eleanor Rigby song-- no one attends except the funeral director. People, all people, deserve better.



The Last Formation



Those in attendance at the cemetery that day represented a cross section of America: Bikers exchanged handshakes with active duty service members; Knights of Columbus stood next to Blue Star mothers; and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and AMVETs stood at attention along with private citizens. All came to honor the previously unclaimed veterans who deserved a sense of noblesse oblige.



When William Lynch opened the back of the hearse, the crowd stood at attention as the remains were set on a table draped in black. Opening remarks were followed by Ms. Jean Ray Williams singing “Mansions of the Lord” and a prayer by Navy veteran Richard Mullinax. The crowd stood a little straighter when active duty service members-- Kevin Sweeney, U.S. Marine Corps; Cherice Carter, U.S. Navy; and Lieutenant Trimeka Thomas—folded American flags before rendering a final salute in front of each set of remains. When American Legion members from North Augusta fired the final volley we plumbed the depths of our own souls hoping in the back of our minds someone will be there for us when we join the final formation.



Linda MacDonald played Taps, and it seemed the final notes whispered to the dead that they could relax in the company of friends because their missions were finished. The ceremony ended with Mr. Ed Wilkes playing the bagpipes.



Mission Accomplished



Not long ago these veterans were seen but unnoticed. Yesterday they went unclaimed, but today they are found. We claim them. We honor them. They are our sisters and brothers, and we bid them goodbye. Perhaps a child or parent reading this can sleep easy knowing their loved one was remembered.



On Friday, November 6th, at 11:00 a.m. the cremated remains of three previously unclaimed veterans -- U.S. Army veteran Alan C. Bedell, service 1964-1967; U.S. Army veteran Cephus Grate Jr., service 1979-1986; and U.S. Army veteran Ricky D. Willie, service 1978-1982 -- will be put to rest at the Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The service is open to the public.



Since none had a fitting obituary, I place the names of some of those buried in the past here: Sergeant Randall B. Shorter; U.S. Army (retired), 62 years old from Oklahoma; Corporal Samuel Barnes, U.S. Army, served in Korea 1953-55, 87 years old; Specialist James C. Hutchens Jr. U.S. Army, 1980-83, 56 years old; Seaman Eugene Williams, U.S. Navy, 80 years old (wife showed up at the ceremony); Lance Corporal Lawrence Zimbelman, U.S. Marine Corps, 1960-66; Petty Officer William Barron, U.S. Navy, 1979-1991; Private 1st Class Nathaniel Thompson, U.S. Army, 1974-1977.