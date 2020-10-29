Annual mammograms recommended for women over age 40

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | With this device BACH now features 3D mammogram capability, called Digital Breast...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | With this device BACH now features 3D mammogram capability, called Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. 3D mammograms produce a more detailed image for detecting abnormalities. Medical officials recommend women age 40 and up have a mammogram annually to detect for signs of breast cancer. U.S Army photo by Maria Yager. see less | View Image Page

“Mammography has helped reduce breast cancer mortality in the U.S. by nearly 40 percent since 1990. Annual mammograms can help detect cancer in its earliest stages when it’s most treatable,” said Maj. Anne Gunn, a diagnostic radiologist and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, chief of radiology.



A mammogram is an x-ray that shows the tissue inside of a breast. The x-ray creates an image that a radiologist like Dr. Gunn can use to look for abnormalities in the breast. In most cases a patient is fine and won’t need another mammogram until the following year. Regular mammograms can better help your healthcare team in detecting cancer by giving them a progressive look at your breast over time.



“For every 100 women who get a screening mammogram, about 10 will be called back for an additional mammogram or an ultrasound,” said Gunn. After additional screening, Gunn said more than half of those will be normal and few will need to undergo short term follow-up or biopsy. A biopsy allows the medical team to collect tissue from the breast for a pathologist to evaluate and determine if cancer is present.



In the past year, BACH upgraded its mammography capability and now provides patients 3D mammograms, called Digital Breast Tomosynthesis, which produces a more detailed image and view for detecting abnormalities.



Whether traditional or 3D, a mammogram can detect signs of cancer well before it can be detected during a self-breast exam, which is the reason women over 40 are encouraged to have the procedure annually. Detecting cancer early improves a woman’s chance of a successful treatment.



Aside from some skin cancers, breast cancer is among the most common cancer affecting women. More than 200,000 cases are diagnosed annually.



Women over age 40 who receive care from BACH and have no current health issues can call directly to schedule their mammogram. Patients under medical care at BACH for a current health issue should speak with their healthcare provider for a referral. Women over age 40 enrolled in TRICARE, who receive their medical care off post can ask their healthcare provider for a referral to receive a mammogram at BACH. According to the TRICARE website, women over 40 are authorized a mammogram annually. Additionally, younger patients with certain risk factors can ask their healthcare provider for a referral and use risk models to determine if additional screening measures are needed.

Dr. Gunn recommends not having a mammogram the week before or during your period. Breasts may be tender or swollen during that time causing discomfort during the procedure.



When coming for a mammogram, Gunn offered the following suggestions:

Don’t apply deodorant, perfume, or powder before your mammogram because these can show up as white spots on the X-ray.



Dress comfortably in a top and bottom so you can easily undress from your waist up for the mammogram.



Plan to spend about 30 minutes in the clinic. While the mammogram takes just minutes, patients should allow time to complete paper work.

Bring your face covering or mask. In accordance with Department of Defense policy, other than cases of medical necessity, all patients, staff and visitors will wear a cloth face covering or mask in the facility.



Once completed, patients will receive a letter in the mail explaining in easy to understand wording what, if any, next steps need to be taken. The clinic personnel will call patients who need additional imaging due to an abnormality seen on their screening mammogram, so it is very important to ensure a proper phone number is on the intake form.



Finally, mammograms work best when they can be compared with previous ones. This allows the radiologist to compare them to look for changes in your breasts. If you have had a mammogram at another facility, you will need to fill out the necessary forms to have those images mailed to BACH. Patients who have had a mammogram at BACH and are transferring to another installation can talk with the clinic to get a copy of their mammogram images to give to their new provider.



To schedule a mammogram at BACH patients can call the mammography department at 270-956-0033.