    Annual mammograms recommended for women over age 40

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    With this device BACH now features 3D mammogram capability, called Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. 3D mammograms produce a more detailed image for detecting abnormalities. Medical officials recommend women age 40 and up have a mammogram annually to detect for signs of breast cancer. U.S Army photo by Maria Yager.

