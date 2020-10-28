With this device BACH now features 3D mammogram capability, called Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. 3D mammograms produce a more detailed image for detecting abnormalities. Medical officials recommend women age 40 and up have a mammogram annually to detect for signs of breast cancer. U.S Army photo by Maria Yager.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.28.2020 Date Posted: 10.29.2020 16:42 Photo ID: 6407404 VIRIN: 201028-A-OT285-001 Resolution: 3372x2698 Size: 1.39 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Annual mammograms recommended for women over age 40, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.