With this device BACH now features 3D mammogram capability, called Digital Breast Tomosynthesis. 3D mammograms produce a more detailed image for detecting abnormalities. Medical officials recommend women age 40 and up have a mammogram annually to detect for signs of breast cancer. U.S Army photo by Maria Yager.
|Date Taken:
|10.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.29.2020 16:42
|Photo ID:
|6407404
|VIRIN:
|201028-A-OT285-001
|Resolution:
|3372x2698
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Annual mammograms recommended for women over age 40, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
