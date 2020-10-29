Corps hosts Shallow Land Disposal Area Virtual Public Meeting Nov. 12

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh and Buffalo districts’ staff will host a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh and Buffalo districts’ staff will host a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 and present an update to the public on project status, result of annual environmental monitoring, upcoming site activities, and other issues of public interest of the Shallow Land Disposal Area site. see less | View Image Page

WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh and Buffalo districts



WHAT: Pittsburgh and Buffalo districts’ staff will present an update to the public on project status, result of annual environmental monitoring, upcoming site activities, and other issues of public interest of the Shallow Land Disposal Area site.



WHERE: Login instructions for the 2020 virtual public meeting can be found here: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Portals/72/2020_Invitation_and_Instructions_SLDA_Virtual_Public_Information_Session%5B2%5D.pptx



WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 12, 7 – 8:15 p.m.



WHY: The Pittsburgh District is hosting this meeting to continue its efforts to ensure transparency regarding USACE progress on remediation of the SLDA.



Background

The SLDA site, encompassing 44 acres of privately owned land, is located approximately 23 miles east-northeast of Pittsburgh in Armstrong County, Pennsylvania. It is on the right bank of the Kiski River, a tributary of the Allegheny River, near the communities of Apollo and Vandergrift. Radioactive waste disposal operations were conducted between 1960 and 1970 at the site.



As part of work done under Atomic Energy Commission contracts, low-level radioactive materials were produced, primarily for fuel for nuclear powered submarines and power plants. Disposal operations were conducted by the firm NUMEC, Nuclear Materials and Equipment Corporation, in the early 1960s. In 1967, ARCO purchased stock in NUMEC. In 1971, ARCO sold the stock of NUMEC to Babcock & Wilcox which has changed to BWX Technologies. BWX Technologies is the current owner of the SLDA site.



In 1981, disposal regulations were rescinded, and a 2002 law directed the site be added to the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program or FUSRAP. The FUSRAP program was initiated to identify, investigate and clean up or control sites throughout the United States contaminated as a result of the nation’s atomic weapons and energy programs.



For more information, visit the Army Corps’ SDLA website: https://www.lrp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Planning-Programs-Project-Management/Key-Projects/Shallow-Land-Disposal-Area/; hardcopy documents related to the study, site testing, and removal plans are available online and at the Apollo Memorial Library, 219 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Apollo, PA 15613-1397. Due to its size, the corps' remedial investigation study is available on disc upon request.



For additional information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at 412-395-7500 or email: celrp-pa@usace.army.mil.