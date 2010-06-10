Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps hosts Shallow Land Disposal Area Virtual Public Meeting Nov. 12

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2010

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh and Buffalo districts’ staff will host a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 and present an update to the public on project status, result of annual environmental monitoring, upcoming site activities, and other issues of public interest of the Shallow Land Disposal Area site.

