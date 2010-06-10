Corps hosts Shallow Land Disposal Area Virtual Public Meeting Nov. 12

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh and Buffalo districts’ staff will host a virtual public meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 and present an update to the public on project status, result of annual environmental monitoring, upcoming site activities, and other issues of public interest of the Shallow Land Disposal Area site.

