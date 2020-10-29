Military Exchanges, Commissary Unite to Honor America’s Heroes with ‘In Recognition Of’ Veterans Day Events

Photo By Loyd Brumfield | In honor of Veterans Day, the Army and Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard...... read more read more Photo By Loyd Brumfield | In honor of Veterans Day, the Army and Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard exchanges and Defense Commissary Agency are joining forces to salute the selfless service of all who have worn our Nation’s uniform. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In honor of Veterans Day, the Army and Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard exchanges and Defense Commissary Agency are joining forces to salute the selfless service of all who have worn our Nation’s uniform.



Joint “In Recognition Of” events scheduled to occur throughout November include:



• Military-exclusive Facebook live interviews featuring military heroes and a very special celebrity guest. Guests include Medal of Honor recipients Col.(R) Jack Jacobs, Capt.(R) Florent Groberg, Sgt. Maj.(R) Gary Littrell, Sgt.(R) Gary Beikirch Dwayne and Warrant Officer(R) Woody Williams, Silver Lifesaving medal recipient Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Visit the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Hub for a complete schedule.



• A special Veterans Day concert series premiering live on social media— On Nov. 11, the performances start at 4 p.m. EST with a new musical guest on every hour until 11 p.m. EST. Some of the confirmed artists include Andy Grammer, Ashanti, Big Boi, Hanson, K Michelle, as well as Tank And The Bangas. There will be a musical performance for every member of the family! Visit @NavyExchange Facebook page for the full schedule of concerts.



• Test Your Strength Plank Challenge—Share a photos or video performing a plank on the exchanges’ and the commissary’s special social media event pages beginning Nov. 1 for a chance to win an exchange gift card. Famous faces including 1st Lt. Melissa Stockwell, Purple Heart recipient and Paralympian; celebrity chef Robert Irvine and superstar Mark Wahlberg plan to test their plank strength too.



• Challenge coin giveaway—Exchanges and commissaries will distribute limited-edition challenge coins on Nov. 11. Coins available while supplies last.



Authorized exchange and commissary shoppers can find out more by following along on social media @ShopMyExchange; @NavyExchange; @MarineCorpsExchange; @CoastGuardExchange; and @YourCommissary.



