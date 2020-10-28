USS William P. Lawrence, Brazilian Unite for Training Exercise in the Caribbean

Courtesy Photo | 201028-N-XL376-1138 CARIBBEAN SEA (October 28, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201028-N-XL376-1138 CARIBBEAN SEA (October 28, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), left, transits in front of the Brazilian training ship BNS Brasil (U 27), during a passing exercise (PASSEX), Oct. 28, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released) see less | View Image Page

CARIBBEAN SEA -- The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) and BNS Brasil (U 27) executed a passing exercise (PASSEX) in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 28.

BNS Brasil (U 27) is a Brazilian training frigate with a crew size of approximately 450 personnel currently on their annual midshipmen training cruise (MTC). Upon completion of the MTC, the midshipmen will receive their commission as officers and will serve aboard ships and other military organizations in Brazil.

The PASSEX provided an opportunity for both navies to demonstrate their ability to communicate, navigate and operate together at sea. During this event, William P. Lawrence and Brasil were able to practice warfare tactics in realistic training scenarios.

“My crew is honored to have this opportunity to train alongside our Brazilian partners, as it enhances our tactical proficiency and collective capabilities,” said Cmdr. Dawn Allen, commanding officer of William P. Lawrence. “It was an excellent learning opportunity for all parties involved.”

For the Sailors aboard William P. Lawrence, it provided the opportunity to improve their skills with their Brazilian counterparts sailing alongside.

Lt. j.g. Katherine E. Mason, the officer of the deck for William P. Lawrence, remarked on the professionalism and capability of the high-end maneuvers conducted with coalition forces throughout the exercise. “The high level of professionalism demonstrated by our counterparts demonstrates our mutual respect for each other, and I look forward to future opportunities to continue to learn with our partners.”

USS William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.

Get more information about the Navy from US Navy Facebook or twitter. For more news from U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/cusns/.