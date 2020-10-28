Eroding bank at Lick Run has been restored

To signify the Streambank Protection Project's completion, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, in partnership with Pleasant Hills Authority, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 21.



Approximately 20 people gathered in front of the newly completed retaining wall along the Lick Run stream banks in Jefferson Hills, PA. What appears like an insignificant wall has an enormous impact on six local communities.



If you ever drove on Cochran Mill Road in Jefferson Hills, you unknowingly passed Lick Run stream. You probably would not have noticed at the bottom of the steep bank; erosion was silently underway. Furthermore, you would not have seen the erosion was also slowly compromising the sewage treatment facility infrastructure located just along these banks. A facility that handles an average of 3-million gallons of sewage per day for approximately 8,300 Allegheny County residents living in Pleasant Hills, Baldwin, South Park, Whitehall, Bethel Park, and Jefferson.



The consequences of the Pleasant Hills Authority Wastewater Treatment Plant failing prompted the $1.3-million restoration project. It repaired 1,700 feet of streambank, delivering a permanent solution to this ongoing issue.



"These are the types of projects we love to do because they provide direct value to our community. And there is something special that happens when you can provide a true public service," said Lt. Col. Albert Butler, deputy commander, Pittsburgh District, during his opening remarks.



In attendance was Chairman of Pleasant Hills Authority, Richard "Dick" Nieman. He said the original flow of Lick Run Stream was redirected to accommodate adequate space for the facilities. However, this action turned out to be a temporary solution. Nieman explained how a major hurricane in the 1970s caused the stream to revert to its original course.

Over time, the erosion worsened and jeopardized the facility's aeration tanks, influent pipeline, storage tanks, and other infrastructure.



"We have been fighting a battle ever since," said Nieman. "It was suggested we go look for the people who are experts at this kind of thing, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."



Under Section 14 of the Flood Control Act of 1946, the corps is given authorization to partner with a non-federal sponsor to plan and construct emergency streambank and shoreline protection for public facilities in danger of failing.



Andrea Carson, who worked closely with the stakeholders on the project, explains the importance.



"Through our different authorities, we can assist communities such as this one. It allows the corps to partner, cost-share projects, help study the issue and find a solution," said Carson.



The district's planning and environmental branch's goal is to form partnerships with local communities to resolve water resource management issues. The team completed the feasibility study using a cost-share agreement of 65 percent Pittsburgh District and 35 percent PHA split. Carson added, "In the case of this project at Lick Run, we can take that study into design and implementation, which is why we are here today."



The construction began on March 17, which was subsequently the same day as the COVID-19 shutdown. Despite this challenge, a five-person crew from Aspen Construction Company finished the work in just three months. They installed the retaining wall using a combination of riprap and precast concrete-modular block with adequate draining using construction fabric and gravel.



Lt. Col. Butler said, "This was a very real problem in our community that we were able to be actively engaged in and truly value the partnership."



Together with the corps' team of multifunctional professionals and local community leaders, they overcame this engineering challenge. The derived solution resolves erosion issues, permitting the PHA Wastewater Treatment Plant to continue to serve its communities for decades to come.

