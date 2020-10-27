Outlaws Return Home

Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | 1st Sgt. Santora M. Mathis, (right), company first sergeant, 22nd Human Resources...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. James Geelen | 1st Sgt. Santora M. Mathis, (right), company first sergeant, 22nd Human Resources Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division is greeted by his family 23 Oct. outside the company headquarters on Fort Carson, Colorado. Mathis helped lead the Outlaws throughout their nine month deployment in support of United States Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Geelen, 4th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office, 4th Infantry Division) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Friends, family and colleagues welcomed home the Outlaws of 22nd Human Resources Company, 4th Special Troops Battalion, 4th Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division from their nine month deployment 23 Oct. at The Arrival Departure Airfield Control Group in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Soldiers deployed earlier this year to provide support for United States Central Command, CENTCOM. Their mission was to provide accountability through theater gateway operations, mail support, and casualty liaison services.

“We had a total of four platoons go forward to support the CENTCOM missions,” said Capt. Jeffrey P. Houser, commander, 22nd HR, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “Our team is a highly trained group of human resource subject matter experts who were eager to provide world class sustainment support.”

The Soldiers, non-commissioned Officers and Officers of the 22nd HR were spread across multiple countries during their nine-month deployment.

“We ran 17 Army Postal Offices across six countries spread throughout the CENTCOM area of operations, along with two Military mail terminals” Houser said. “We were responsible for keeping the mail flowing into and out of theater.”

Despite the complex mission requirements the Soldiers provided critical support to help facilitate mission success.

“For the first seven months my team was as at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center, which is a very strategic asset for that region,” said Sgt. Perry R. Hudicka, squad leader, 22nd HR, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “That’s the main terminal for all department of defense, foreign nationals, contractors, and Soldiers from around the world. My team ran the passenger terminal and helped with the ID card office as well.”

The Soldiers deployed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak but they worked through the obstacle.

“For the first month of our deployment everything seemed normal, then COVID hit,” Hudicka said. “Then the next two weeks everything shut down, no flights in or out, the gyms were closed, the dining facility was closed, just like it did here. But after those two weeks, we were back to work but with mask, social distancing and sanitizing everything.”

After being separated from their families for nine months, the Soldiers are excited to be home.

“When I left, my son was two-months old and now he’s going to celebrate his first birthday next month,” said Staff Sgt. Justin L. Robellard, headquarters platoon sergeant, 22nd HR, 4STB, 4SB, 4th Inf. Div. “It would be nice if time stopped when we left, but it doesn’t. So we need to reconnect with our children and our loved ones. We all need to readjust to the new routines.”

Captain Houser was impressed by the hard work and dedication of his Soldiers.

“I have great leaders in this company and it shows because we are coming home with no accidents or fatalities,” said Houser. “Some our outpost routinely took contact and my leadership did a fantastic job making sure everyone was safe. In these uncertain times with federal regulations and quarantines, our Soldiers did a great job keeping the mission going.”









