NIWC Pacific awards $200,000 as part of Navy, Marine Corps 5G Pitch Day

Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) is partnering with the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), NavalX SoCal Tech Bridge, Marine Corps Installations West, Qualcomm Ventures and Verizon Ventures to host a virtual event called NSIN STARTS presents: Navy & USMC 5G Oct. 27, 2020. The live 5G pitch competition features 10 of the 45 small businesses that applied for the competition of $200,000 in prizes.



The morning session will feature distinguished speakers including Congressman Scott Peters, Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) James Geurts, Verizon Federal President Andrés Irlando, as well as other DoD and corporate leaders.



A panel of strategic advisors will moderate the pitches and facilitate valuable Q&A with the finalist companies. In addition to the top finalists’ prizes of $50,000 each, four companies will receive the opportunity to demonstrate their technology solutions for evaluation at the 5G Living Lab on Marines Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in the spring of 2021.



“This pitch event will not only open the door for 5G-enabled startup companies to participate in an area of emphasis for the DoD but will also pave the way for the creation and participation of future startups,” said Jesse Gipe, the NSIN Pacific South regional director.



“Prize events like this, in partnership with organizations like NSIN and NavalX, add high value to in-demand DoD research and development,” said Carly Jackson, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) chief technology officer. “Events like this lower the barrier to entry and provide a mechanism to establish meaningful partnerships with a part of the innovation base, which can introduce novel ideas to push the limits of technology. Our partnership with the Marines and Verizon established the first DoD 5G Living Lab, enabling the joint forces and industry partnership to lead the way — at Marine speed.”



