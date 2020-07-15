THE FUTURE IS NOW: Partnership to achieve 5G connection

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar and the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) signed a 4-year Collaborative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Verizon to assist in promoting the smart city initiative. The goal for the 5G tower is that it will work alongside the 4G cell tower and advance the plan for Self-Driving Vehicles, Drones, Energy Communications, and the Digital Fortress.

Lt. Col. Brandon Newell, Director of Technology and Partnerships for the Marine Corps Installation Next program, began discussions with Verizon in 2018 to make Marine Corps Air Station Miramar a 5G Living Lab. Newell facilitated the ongoing collaboration between the Department of Defense and commercial industry for this technology advancement.

“We began talking to Verizon two years ago about this collaborative agreement that would help move MCAS Miramar’s effort of achieving the smart city initiative,” said Newell. “So 5G here at Miramar is really to unlock all kinds of smart city type efforts, not just simply having the expected benefit of faster and better cellular connections.”

The piloting and evaluation of the 5G network is being funded by Congress. Multiple military facilities have been picked to follow MCAS Miramar. These are Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, The National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Joint Base San Antonio, and Tinker Air Force Base. Installation Next and the SoCal Tech Bridge are leading this effort kicking off in the fall.

“As technology advances, we as the military will find opportunities to grow and improve our own facilities,” said Newell. “We aim to maximize the sources that we have and this 5G tower will enable us to achieve the Installation Next capabilities.”

