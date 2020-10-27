Sea Combat Division Director Welcomes 11 New ASW/SUW WTIs

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe | SAN DIEGO, CA. (Oct. 27, 2020) Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe | SAN DIEGO, CA. (Oct. 27, 2020) Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Sea Combat Division (SCD) staff pose for a group photo with the 11 newest Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) following their graduation from the Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW) WTI course. Each of the newest WTI graduates stands with their WTI patch in their right hand. SMWDC develops tactical experts in four surface warfighting areas – ASW/SUW, integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, and mine warfare. Left to right, fourth (back) row to first (front row): Capt. Jon Duffy (director of SCD), Cmdr. Donald Carter (SCD Training), Lt. Alex Steinberg (SCD Training), Lt. Colcord Moore (graduate). Third row: Lt. Kevin LaPolt, Cmdr. Mark Blaszczyk, Lt. Cmdr Andrew Vann, Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Szalai, Lt. Marissa Samons. Second row: Lt. j.g. Tara Dotzauer, Lt. Kristen Brinkley, Lt. Eric Collins. First row: Ensign Anna Penrod, and Lt. j.g. Atlanna Tschida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe/Released.) see less | View Image Page

Capt. Jon Duffy, director of Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center’s (SMWDC’s) Sea Combat Division, congratulated the Navy’s 11 newest Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW) Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) Tuesday, Oct. 27, at a ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma’s Harbor Drive Annex.



SMWDC’s WTI program selects top Surface Warfare Officers (SWOs) for advanced tactical training in four warfare specialty areas – ASW/SUW, amphibious warfare (AMW), integrated air and missile defense (IAMD), and mine warfare (MIW).



“I am so proud to welcome these new WTIs to the team,” said Duffy. “WTIs are leading positive change in the Surface Force across all domains. There will be challenges ahead, but these new WTIs have already overcome many obstacles by investing in their careers, and subsequently in our ability as a Navy, to fight and win in an era of great power competition. The men and women before me today exemplify the WTI ethos of ‘Warrior, Thinker, Teacher’ and this is but the first step in a very exciting journey as a new member of the WTI cadre.”



The newest ASW/SUW WTIs – Cmdr. Mark Blaszczyk, Lt. Kristen Brinkley, Lt. Eric Collins, Lt. j.g. Tara Dotzauer, Lt. Kevin LaPolt, Lt. Colcord Moore, Ensign Anna Penrod, Lt. Marisa Samons, Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Szalai, Lt. j.g. Atlanna Tschida, and Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Vann – completed 13-weeks of rigorous classroom instruction, mission planning, and scenarios focused on critical application of the Navy’s most cutting-edge tactics and technologies.



The curriculum is designed to develop each element of the WTI “Warrior, Thinker, Teacher” model through an emphasis on tactical simulations, immersion in doctrinal Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs), and the development of instructor skills through threat briefs and Capstone presentations. SMWDC staff were the primary instructors, but there were guest lecturers from the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center, Naval Undersea Warfare Center, and other training commands.



LaPolt was selected as the Honor Graduate for having the highest overall grade in the class upon completion of all evaluated evolutions, demonstrating the ‘Thinker’ aspect of a WTI. LaPolt was also selected as the Arleigh Burke Winner, selected by his peers for displaying the foremost presentation prowess throughout the duration of their instruction and evaluation. Moore was selected as the Top Tactician, selected by the staff for displaying leadership, character, attitude and professional qualities of a WTI – and exemplifying the ‘Warrior’ aspect of a WTI.



“I wanted to become a WTI to help increase the lethality of the US Navy surface fleet,” said LaPolt. “In doing so, I will be working persistently to improve the warfighting effectiveness, the tactical proficiency, and the maritime acumen of our peers in the fleet.”



After earning their qualification, WTIs complete a production tour where they bring their skills to bear providing advanced tactical training, developing tactics and doctrine, providing operational support, and crafting capability assessments.



WTIs are a key element of accomplishing SMWDC’s mission: increasing the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force across all domains. Through a range of operations from creating or updating doctrine and TTP, to providing training ashore and afloat during Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training (SWATT) events and similar exercises, WTIs are shaping doctrine and its implementation in the fleet. SMWDC’s long-term goal is to have at least one WTI aboard every ship as a department head.



SWOs interested in professional growth and development with opportunities to increase the Fleet’s readiness and lethality can email the WTI program managers at SWO_WTI@navy.mil.



SMWDC is a subordinate command of Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet. SMWDC is located in California and Virginia, and is focused on ASW/SUW, MIW, IAMD, and AMW.