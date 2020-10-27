Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sea Combat Division Director Welcomes 11 New ASW/SUW WTIs

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, HARBOR DRIVE ANNEX, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Lowe 

    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC)

    SAN DIEGO, CA. (Oct. 27, 2020) Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Sea Combat Division (SCD) staff pose for a group photo with the 11 newest Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) following their graduation from the Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW) WTI course. Each of the newest WTI graduates stands with their WTI patch in their right hand. SMWDC develops tactical experts in four surface warfighting areas – ASW/SUW, integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, and mine warfare.

    Left to right, fourth (back) row to first (front row): Capt. Jon Duffy (director of SCD), Cmdr. Donald Carter (SCD Training), Lt. Alex Steinberg (SCD Training), Lt. Colcord Moore (graduate). Third row: Lt. Kevin LaPolt, Cmdr. Mark Blaszczyk, Lt. Cmdr Andrew Vann, Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Szalai, Lt. Marissa Samons. Second row: Lt. j.g. Tara Dotzauer, Lt. Kristen Brinkley, Lt. Eric Collins. First row: Ensign Anna Penrod, and Lt. j.g. Atlanna Tschida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe/Released.)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 20:01
    Location: NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, HARBOR DRIVE ANNEX, CA, US
