Sea Combat Division Director Welcomes 11 New ASW/SUW WTIs

SAN DIEGO, CA. (Oct. 27, 2020) Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) Sea Combat Division (SCD) staff pose for a group photo with the 11 newest Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) following their graduation from the Anti-Submarine Warfare/Surface Warfare (ASW/SUW) WTI course. Each of the newest WTI graduates stands with their WTI patch in their right hand. SMWDC develops tactical experts in four surface warfighting areas – ASW/SUW, integrated air and missile defense, amphibious warfare, and mine warfare.



Left to right, fourth (back) row to first (front row): Capt. Jon Duffy (director of SCD), Cmdr. Donald Carter (SCD Training), Lt. Alex Steinberg (SCD Training), Lt. Colcord Moore (graduate). Third row: Lt. Kevin LaPolt, Cmdr. Mark Blaszczyk, Lt. Cmdr Andrew Vann, Lt. Cmdr. Stephen Szalai, Lt. Marissa Samons. Second row: Lt. j.g. Tara Dotzauer, Lt. Kristen Brinkley, Lt. Eric Collins. First row: Ensign Anna Penrod, and Lt. j.g. Atlanna Tschida. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Alexondra Lowe/Released.)

