U.S. Army Reserve Two-star General retires with honor

One of the U.S. Army Reserve’s most distinguished general officers culminated his 39 years of military service during a retirement ceremony at Fort Lee, Virginia Oct. 24.



Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Bruce Hackett served honorably in nearly every capacity over his 39-year career. He began his service in 1981 as an enlisted heavy equipment operator with the Indiana Air National Guard and has now retired as the commanding general of the Reserve’s 80th Training Command (The Army School System).



Speaking to his command of instructors, one of the largest institutional training organizations in the Army, Hackett said, “the Army will continue to be in great shape with the soldiers you’ve trained and the leaders you all have produced through our mission in fostering educational excellence.”



An engineer officer and combat veteran, Hackett has successfully completed numerous command and staff positions both stateside and overseas in support of Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Resolute Support, and Inherent Resolve.



“I’m truly honored and humbled being afforded the opportunity to serve our country in our profession of arms for nearly four decades,” said Hackett. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve with all of you.”



Throughout his exemplary career, Hackett has earned numerous awards and decorations that correspond to his performed duties and assignments.



With its headquarters located on the outskirts of Richmond, Virginia, the 80th TC (TASS) trains nearly 47,000 Army soldiers and civilians each year in almost 150 courses across the country. The command’s curriculum focuses on specialized training on military occupational specialties and leader development.

