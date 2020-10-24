Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve Two-star General retires with honor

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Breckenkamp 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Maj. Gen. Bruce Hackett (right) relinquishes his command of the 80th Training Command (The Army School System) by passing the command’s colors to Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper, the U.S. Army Reserve’s deputy commanding general, during a ceremony at Fort Lee, Va. Oct. 24. In the ceremony, Hackett also culminated his 39-year military career when he officially retired from service.

    United States Army

    Army Reserve
    80th Training Command (TASS)

