U.S. Army Reserve Two-star General retires with honor

Maj. Gen. Bruce Hackett (right) relinquishes his command of the 80th Training Command (The Army School System) by passing the command’s colors to Maj. Gen. A.C. Roper, the U.S. Army Reserve’s deputy commanding general, during a ceremony at Fort Lee, Va. Oct. 24. In the ceremony, Hackett also culminated his 39-year military career when he officially retired from service.

