Fort Hamilton civilian gains leadership skills through ELDP

Courtesy Photo | Steve Hood, left, Fort Hamilton's Deputy to the Garrison Commander, assists Brig. Gen. Thomas Ticker, right, North Atlantic Division Corps of Engineers Commanding General, in presenting a graduation plaque to Robert Perkins, Fort Hamilton's director of Human Resources at Fort Hamilton, Oct. 26, 2020. Perkins graduated from the NAD's Executive Leadership Development Program.

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – After completing a year of formal training and education, Robert Perkins, director of Human Resources, graduated from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers North Atlantic Division, Executive Leadership Development Program, Oct. 26.



Perkins is one of the eight civilians to complete the prestigious program this year, and since the program started in 2003, only 127 civilians have graduated. The ELDP is designed for high-performing mid-level employees (generally at the GS-13/14 level) to experience leadership challenges and to gain experience outside their normal area of responsibility. The end result is to develop results-oriented, agile leaders with an enterprise perspective capable of effectively leading people and change in complex environments.



With over 32 years of Federal service, 20 of those serving in the military, Perkins recognizes the importance of continuing education and leadership growth. Inspired by others, he applied for the program.



“I was inspired by others throughout the command to continue to look for more, and take advantage of opportunities such as this to learn and grow,” said Perkins. “I wanted to become a better leader and employee for the organization.”



The ELDP’s foundational leadership competencies are those of the Senior Executive Service: Leading Change, Leading People, Results Drive, Business Acumen, and Building Coalitions. Along with formal training, professional reading, and participation in Regional governance meetings, ELDP Associates were provided access to Regional Senior Leadership, exposing them to diverse leadership philosophies and practices.



“I had the opportunity and resources to deal with real life, relevant issues experienced by NAD's senior leaders, and to gain an understanding of the burdens and rewards of leadership at the executive level,” said Perkins. “I interacted, observed, and learned different styles gaining insight into their decision-making processes, communication styles, and priorities; it broadened my perspective on issues and ideas important across organizational boundaries.”



Due to COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was conducted virtually, and the graduates were awarded their plaques by their home organization’s leadership. Mr. Steve Hood, Deputy to the Garrison Commander, assisted the North Atlantic Division Corps of Engineers Commanding General, Brig. Gen. Thomas Tickner, in presenting the award.



“This innovative collaboration between the Fort Hamilton Garrison (Installation Management Command) and NADCOE was born over a year ago during an Installation Planning Board chaired by Mr. Vince Grewatz, the Director of Installation Directorate –Training and Maj. Gen. Jeff Milhorn, at the time the Commanding General at the North Atlantic Division, “said Hood. “Choosing Rob Perkins to be the pioneer for this test was easy as he had demonstrated leadership potential and a track record of performance excellence. We hope to continue this relationship and ELDP participation with future cohorts and have in fact received word that our applicant submitted for 2021 has been approved. Our further participation ensures that both organizations benefit from an expanded pool of emerging, well equipped leaders.”



Although graduated, Perkins, along with his fellow Associates, will be relied upon to help evolve the program, ensuring it remains a one-of-a-kind opportunity and experience for DoD civilian professionals. In addition, the return of investment will be immediately evident as he shares his new skills with his supervisors, peers and subordinates.



Developing leaders and managers in the U.S. Army at all levels is an important action to take to ensure greatness and readiness within the organization. The NAD ELDP is an essential professional development program and succession planning tool used to develop high performing employees, as they progress to serve at more senior levels.