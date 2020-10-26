Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hamilton civilian gains leadership skills through ELDP

    BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Steve Hood, left, Fort Hamilton’s Deputy to the Garrison Commander, assists Brig. Gen. Thomas Ticker, right, North Atlantic Division Corps of Engineers Commanding General, in presenting a graduation plaque to Robert Perkins, Fort Hamilton’s director of Human Resources at Fort Hamilton, Oct. 26, 2020. Perkins graduated from the NAD’s Executive Leadership Development Program. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort Hamilton
    Executive Leadership Development Program

