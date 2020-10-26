Steve Hood, left, Fort Hamilton’s Deputy to the Garrison Commander, assists Brig. Gen. Thomas Ticker, right, North Atlantic Division Corps of Engineers Commanding General, in presenting a graduation plaque to Robert Perkins, Fort Hamilton’s director of Human Resources at Fort Hamilton, Oct. 26, 2020. Perkins graduated from the NAD’s Executive Leadership Development Program. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.27.2020 11:16
|Photo ID:
|6403853
|VIRIN:
|201026-A-IJ211-001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton civilian gains leadership skills through ELDP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hamilton civilian gains leadership skills through ELDP
LEAVE A COMMENT