    Halloween safety tips

    Halloween safety tips

    Courtesy Photo | Remember to take safety in mind as you prepare for the Halloween festivities.

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2020

    Courtesy Story

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, Texas -- The COVID-19 pandemic may make things a little different this year, so here are some tips to get through this Halloween safely. As always, please ensure to follow the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control.

    The first safety tip is to wear a costume that is bright and has some reflective material on it. In most cases, parents and children will trick-or-treat during hours of darkness. Therefore, it’s important to be visible to others and to vehicles on the road. This will also help with keeping tabs on children.

    The second safety tip is plan routes in advance. The simplest way to plan a route is if trick-or-treating takes place in a known neighborhood. If for some reason trick-or-treating takes place in a different neighborhood, ensure starting and ending locations are planned for ahead of time.

    The third safety tip is to wear a short costume, so that it doesn’t drag on the ground. This is a tripping hazard to children and could cause them to trip and fall over their own costume.

    The fourth safety tip is to use face paint instead of wearing a mask. This is highly recommended as people have better vision when wearing face paint versus wearing a mask. Note; this tip is in reference to masks that cover the top part of the face where the eyes are located.

    The fifth safety tip is to use only rubber or plastic props with costumes, if applicable. Holding an actual sword or knife can be dangerous, as it may accidently poke or cut people with the sharp end.

    The last safety tip is to inspect candy received from trick-or-treating. Look for unwrapped candy or anything suspicious and throw it out.

    For more information about Halloween Safety, go to https://www.nsc.org/home-safety/tools-resources/seasonal-safety/autumn/halloween. This website has many safe and helpful tips to keep Airmen and families safe during this upcoming Halloween and COVID-19 pandemic.

    Written by Tech. Sgt. Gary Lund

