Ohio Recruiter Starts Naval Careers on the Right Track

CINCINNATI, Ohio (Oct. 27, 2020) – Onboarding is an integral pillar of the newly transformed Navy recruiting process. In many ways, onboarders are the first mentors for future Sailors and guide a Navy career to a successful start.



Operations Specialist 1st Class Jamison Tutt from Sacramento, California, is a talented onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley and takes great pride in doing everything he can to get naval careers started on the fast track to success.



“The onboarder’s primary job is to take care of our future Sailors,” said Tutt. “We start their successful path to boot camp and beyond to man the fleet. We act as their initial mentor and coach and guide them on what they need to be doing to be the most physically and mentally prepared they can be once they leave for basic training.”



Tutt works with more than 20 future Sailors at Cincinnati’s North College Hill Talent Acquisition Station. He and his team of onboarders meet with the future Sailors several times a week to participate in physical fitness activities and study their Navy start guide that covers several topics including general orders, chain of command and rank and recognition.



“We typically get to spend about four months with our future Sailors before they leave for boot camp,” said Tutt. “I try and set them up for success after boot camp, not just how to survive boot camp. I want them to be able to succeed at “A” school and their future duty stations and advance quickly. My relationship with them doesn’t stop once they leave my office.”



Tutt routinely has Sailors, who he mentored in the delayed entry program, reach out to him once they go to the fleet and continue to seek out his guidance.



"We’ll talk about how to stay motivated and what qualification or certification they should try to complete next,” said Tutt. “The mentoring doesn’t stop once they leave for recruit training in Great Lakes. It’s something I’ll do for as long as they need it or want it.”



Due to Tutt’s hard work and everlasting dedication to his future Sailors, he received a phone call back in August from the commodore of Navy Recruiting Region East notifying him that he was chosen for meritorious advancement, the first ever for an onboarder.



“As soon as I got that phone call, I burst out crying,” said Tutt. “Making E-6 for means I can do a full career in the Navy and support my family for the rest of my life.”



Tutt has spent seven and a half years in the Navy and plans to stay for a full career. His only other duty station was aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) and arrived to NTAG Ohio River Valley as a talent scout in October 2019 before switching over to onboarding in September 2019.



“I love being a talent scout and an onboarder,” said Tutt. “When you meet people that have an interest in the Navy and they’re qualified and end up getting them to join, you have just changed their life and you have the chance to do it over and over again. The satisfaction of doing that means the world to me.”



Even when Tutt isn’t actively recruiting the highest quality men and women for the U.S. Navy, he still acts as a mentor and shapes the minds of young men as a basketball coach at his local YMCA. Before Tutt joined the Navy, he was on a basketball scholarship at Sacramento State University. It’s something that he would love to do after retirement.



“I don’t have children myself so these future Sailors and young basketball players are kind of like my kids,” said Tutt. “I want to make sure they are as successfully as I’ve been in my career or even better than me. When these kids say they want to be like me, it’s the best feeling in the world.”



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, NTAG Ohio River Valley’s mission is to man the Navy fleet with the highest quality Sailors and maintain the Navy’s unchallenged worldwide maritime superiority and ability to win wars, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas. NTAG Ohio River Valley operates 56 Talent Acquisition Stations and four Navy Officer Recruiting stations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.



