Operations Specialist 1st Class Jamison Tutt from Sacramento, California, is a talented onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley and takes great pride in doing everything he can to get naval careers started on the fast track to success.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.30.2020 17:05
|Photo ID:
|6409042
|VIRIN:
|201014-N-VJ282-011
|Resolution:
|3259x2279
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|CINCINNATI, OH, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Ohio Recruiter Starts Naval Careers on the Right Track, by CPO Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio Recruiter Starts Naval Careers on the Right Track
LEAVE A COMMENT