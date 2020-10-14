Operations Specialist 1st Class Jamison Tutt from Sacramento, California, is a talented onboarder for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Ohio River Valley and takes great pride in doing everything he can to get naval careers started on the fast track to success.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.14.2020 Date Posted: 10.30.2020 17:05 Photo ID: 6409042 VIRIN: 201014-N-VJ282-011 Resolution: 3259x2279 Size: 1.79 MB Location: CINCINNATI, OH, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Recruiter Starts Naval Careers on the Right Track, by CPO Brian Dietrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.