Norweigan People’s Aid continues demining in Kosovo

Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | A member of the Norwegian People's Aid in Kosovo observes U.S. Army and Kosovo Security Force explosive ordnance disposal personnel during disposal operations Sept. 25, 2020, in northern Kosovo. The Norwegian People's Aid is a non-government organization based in Norway and conducts explosive ordnance disposal and humanitarian operations in over 30 countries around the world. The NPA first began EOD operations in Kosovo following the end of the 1999 bombing campaign in northern Kosovo which ended the conflict between NATO members and the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Rotational U.S. Army EOD assets have operated alongside the NPA as members of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission since 1999. Both organizations share a commitment to political, religious, and socio-economic impartiality in ensuring the safety and security and freedom of movement for all Kosovo community members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz)

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - In late September explosive ordnance disposal personnel from the Kosovo Force Regional-Command East and the Kosovo Security Force Responded to a call for assistance in disposing of an unexploded ordnance found in an isolated area of Kosovo.



KSF EOD members safely secured the UXO and destroyed it at a demolition range soon after the discovery.



The discovery was made by members of the Norwegian People's Aid who were scanning the area for UXO during their ongoing demining operations throughout Kosovo.



The NPA has scanned and demined areas of Kosovo since 1999 in an effort to make all areas of Kosovo safe for community members to live, work, and travel in safely and freely.



Institutions like the KSF and the NATO-led KFOR have assisted their efforts by safely disposing of any remnants the NPA may find.



The NPA, a non-government organization based in Norway, conducts explosive ordnance disposal and humanitarian missions in over 30 countries around the world since its founding in 1939.



KFOR remains committed to impartially working alongside both non-government and government institutions like the NPA and KSF in ensuring a safe and secure environment for all the people in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244.