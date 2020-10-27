Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Norweigan People’s Aid continues demining in Kosovo

    Norwegian People’s Aid continues demining in Kosovo

    Photo By Spc. Miguel Ruiz | A member of the Norwegian People’s Aid in Kosovo observes U.S. Army and Kosovo...... read more read more

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    10.27.2020

    Story by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo - In late September explosive ordnance disposal personnel from the Kosovo Force Regional-Command East and the Kosovo Security Force Responded to a call for assistance in disposing of an unexploded ordnance found in an isolated area of Kosovo.

    KSF EOD members safely secured the UXO and destroyed it at a demolition range soon after the discovery.

    The discovery was made by members of the Norwegian People's Aid who were scanning the area for UXO during their ongoing demining operations throughout Kosovo.

    The NPA has scanned and demined areas of Kosovo since 1999 in an effort to make all areas of Kosovo safe for community members to live, work, and travel in safely and freely.

    Institutions like the KSF and the NATO-led KFOR have assisted their efforts by safely disposing of any remnants the NPA may find.

    The NPA, a non-government organization based in Norway, conducts explosive ordnance disposal and humanitarian missions in over 30 countries around the world since its founding in 1939.

    KFOR remains committed to impartially working alongside both non-government and government institutions like the NPA and KSF in ensuring a safe and secure environment for all the people in Kosovo in accordance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.27.2020 09:26
    Story ID: 381807
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
