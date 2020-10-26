Barksdale participates in GLOBAL THUNDER 21

Barksdale Airmen executed their part in realistic simulations and training opportunities during GLOBAL THUNDER 21.



The annual exercise designed to test and train U.S. Strategic Command’s wartime capabilities and joint-operational readiness, gave Team Barksdale the unique opportunity to further develop all mission areas and operate under real-world conditions.



“GLOBAL THUNDER, and other operational readiness exercises, allow the 2nd Bomb Wing and its mission partners in the 307th Bomb Wing, Joint-Global Strike Operations Center and United States Strategic Command’s Joint Force Air Component commander to test our capabilities to execute on wartime taskings,” said Col. Mark C. Dmytryszyn, 2nd BW commander. “The ability to train in realistic scenarios ensures our Striker Airmen are ready and responsive in providing our brand of uncompromising combat capacity in competition, in adding to credible deterrence and to winning the fight if so directed.”



Airmen from across the installation had a hand in successfully generating and launching Barksdale’s bomber fleet to fly global and integrated sorties.



Flying real world missions gave Barksdale’s bomber forces the opportunity to become familiar with airspace and operations, creating a more proficient and flexible force.



“This has provided us with an incredible opportunity to hone our nation’s warfighters and increase their lethality,” said Col. Matthew W. McDaniel, 2nd Operations Group commander. “Being able to train to a real-world mission, not only improves our state of readiness, but allows Team Barksdale to demonstrate our global strike capabilities to the world.”



The display of Barksdale’s readiness and lethality during the exercise is a key component of the fundamental mission of deterring, detecting and preventing a strategic attack against the United States, it’s allies and partners.



“We are the vanguard… our relentless bomber presence sends shockwaves around the world,” McDaniel said. “Training exercises like GLOBAL THUNDER assure our commitment to our allies, while strategically deterring adversarial aggression against our nation and its partners. We are the first to the fight and always will be.”

