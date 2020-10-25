171st Pledges to be Drug Free: Red Ribbon Week

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa.-- The 171st Air Refueling Wing hosted a Red Ribbon educational event for its members to spread awareness of the effects of drug prevention and education with a personal commitment to live a drug-free life on Oct. 25, 2020.



“The 171st ARW is committed to raising drug awareness for Airmen and their families. Family support is an integral part of keeping our missions successful. A healthy family unit contributes to our ‘Always Ready’ mindset,” said Col. Mark Goodwill, commander of the 171st.



Red Ribbon week is a nationally recognized campaign that takes place each year from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The event is the largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the nation.



The event at the 171st consisted of a drug awareness table and an opportunity for members to pledge to be drug free. Decorated with red ribbons and this year’s theme, “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free.” Participants were able to take a selfie with a framed pledge to post on social media with the hashtag #ANGcares365.



The booth and photo frame pledges of staying drug free was organized by Kimberly Rose, the base’s drug demand reduction program manager.



“I whole-heartily believe in the program and Red Ribbon week,” said Rose. “It’s community outreach, which gives us the opportunity to talk about drugs with members and their families.”



Red Ribbon week began in 1985 to raise awareness and remembrance of a Drug Enforcement Administration agent, Enrique Camarena, along with all men and women who gave their lives in support of our nation’s struggle against drug abuse. Communities across the country began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of drug abuse.



“If I can help one person from ruining his or her life or one family from losing a loved one, that’s what is most important to me,” said Rose.

