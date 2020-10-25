Kim Rose, 171st Air Refueling Wing Drug Demand Reduction Program Manager, poses for a photo in front of a display during Red Ribbon week Oct. 25, 2020. Red Ribbon week is a nationally recognized campaign and is the largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)
171st Pledges to be Drug Free: Red Ribbon Week
