    171st Pledges to be Drug Free

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2020

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    Kim Rose, 171st Air Refueling Wing Drug Demand Reduction Program Manager, poses for a photo in front of a display during Red Ribbon week Oct. 25, 2020. Red Ribbon week is a nationally recognized campaign and is the largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 171st Pledges to be Drug Free, by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    171st Pledges to be Drug Free: Red Ribbon Week

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    Red Ribbon Week
    #ANGcares365

