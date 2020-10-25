171st Pledges to be Drug Free

Kim Rose, 171st Air Refueling Wing Drug Demand Reduction Program Manager, poses for a photo in front of a display during Red Ribbon week Oct. 25, 2020. Red Ribbon week is a nationally recognized campaign and is the largest drug abuse prevention campaign in the nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk)

Date Taken: 10.25.2020
Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US