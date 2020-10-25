Photo By Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Colton Hunter, a rifleman with Easy Company, 2nd Marine...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Colton Hunter, a rifleman with Easy Company, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, crosses a river during Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 (MTX) at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 9, 2020. MTX is a service level training exercise teaching Marines to effectively work in extreme conditions such as weather and terrain. Marines learned how to build a rope bridge to get troops and equipment across rivers in an efficient and successful manner. (Photo by U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sarah Hediger) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division arrive on a cold night for the five-week-long Mountain Training Exercise 1-21 (MTX) at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, Oct. 2, to Nov. 13, 2020.



Marines are trained to effectively work in extreme conditions such as weather and terrain during the MTX. Some of the operations the Marines endured were mountainous environment, cold weather, and environmental survival training.



“This is great training out here for us,” says Lance Cpl. Jordan Lyeick, an assistant patrol leader and rifleman with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, “we don’t get to learn these things at Camp Lejeune.”



The Marines with Easy, Fox, and Golf Company conducted a 14-day mobility operation where they participated in the exercises and hikes. It was the first time for many of the Marines to participate in an MTX and cold weather training.



“If we went into combat, most of the areas we would go, this would be the terrain,” says Lyeick. “It’s good to be able to learn the feel of the weight of a pack, going up and down mountains, unleveled ground. It’s a completely different kind of training we can get and that we need.”



Headquarters Company Marines take part in the MTX as well. They’re professions consists of administration, intelligence, operations, and logistics efforts. They learn and practice setting up and taking down a command operations center in the field, driving tactical vehicles in a mountainous environment, and operating communication and computer systems in cold weather.



Pvt. Benjamin Converse, a small arms repairer technician with Headquarters Company says, "...training for them is about making sure we are able to support our subordinate units and we learn how to do that in a mountainous or cold weather environment to send rounds down range and get home safely.”



This mission's overall goal is for all Marines, from administrative specialists to conventional infantry, know how to operate in every clime and place and work together efficiently, without hesitation.