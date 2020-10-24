Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 801st AG Company mobilize to support European Command

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2020

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    TULSA, Okla. - Tough ‘Ombres from the 801st Adjutant General Company, Human Resources, take part in a mobilization ceremony at the Sand Springs Armed Forces Reserve Center near Tulsa, Oklahoma on Oct. 24, 2020.

    The 801st is mobilizing to serve as a headquarters company for three 21-man postal platoons that are providing support to the U.S. Army European Command in Poland.

    The 801st is commanded by Capt. Fielding Gaines and 1st Sgt. Jacquelyn Butler.

    Lt. Col. David Pelkey, 90th Sustainment Brigade, Special Troops Battalion Commander, officiated the mobilization ceremony. Distinguished guests include Col. Stephen Pazak and Command Sgt. Major James B. Hopkins from the 90th Sustainment Brigade and Command Sgt. Major Joshua Andrews from the 90th Sustainment Brigade, Special Troops Battalion.

    The Adjutant General Corps, or "AG Corps" as most soldiers call it, provides personnel and administration support to Army field commanders. AG soldiers' tasks include tracking awards and promotions, maintaining personnel records, providing secretarial and clerk support, and handling mail.

    The 801st AG Company, HR, is an Army Reserve unit located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. When stateside the unit is structured under the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), 90th Sustainment Brigade, Special Troops Battalion.

    The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the units members hail from all over the United States.

