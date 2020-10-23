Demonstrating rapid global mobility; MacDill completed base exercise

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – The 6th Air Refueling Wing, working hard to ensure we are able to fulfill our mission goals, just completed a generation exercise. This was aimed to demonstrate our capability to perform our duties and deliver global mobility readiness, even during a global pandemic.

“This exercise evaluates our ability to not only continuously meet this mission set, but also our ability to adapt,” said 2nd Lt. Jorge L. Davila Mercado Jr, the cargo deployment flight officer in charge from the 6th Logistics Readiness Squadron. “We continue to exercise, adding on all appropriate adjustments for no-fail mission success. Helping all Airmen grow as leaders all while we face our nation’s challenges…through this we become more resilient together.”

These exercises help provide the Air Force with the necessary training and experience on how to complete the mission and stay prepared for whatever comes our way no matter where it is in the world.

“Here at MacDill, it is important because this exercise demonstrated the 6th ARW’s capability of global mobility,” said Davila Mercado Jr. “Fundamentally, the premise of the exercise demonstrates how the wing echoes this priority by effectively demonstrating how we plan and generate cargo, passengers and KC-135 Stratotankers to provide fuel to aircraft during contingency operations.”

This exercise was designed to ensure that the 6th ARW is capable of deploying quickly and efficiently on short notice to complete our mission as one large team.

