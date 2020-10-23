Exercise your right to vote this Election Day

Election Day is Nov. 3, and U.S. citizens can vote a variety of ways to make sure their voices are counted.



The Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) helps military and family members make sure their votes are heard in their home of record, even if they’re stationed elsewhere in the country or overseas. It offers Federal Voting Assistance Guides for every state and territory online at www.fvap.gov/guide.



Registration and absentee voting deadlines vary from state to state, so check out the guide to be sure you meet deadlines for your home state.

FVAP also provides the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot, which functions as a back-up ballot in case your state absentee ballot doesn’t arrive in time. The ballot is available online at www.fvap.gov.



Assistance navigating absentee voting is also available through the local FVAP office. Military members and family members who need assistance may contact a Fort McCoy FVAP representative at 608-388-4746. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing restriction, Wisconsin has expanded absentee voting. Most voters must request absentee ballots by Oct. 29.



Voters can register to vote, request absentee ballots, find their assigned polling locations, and more by visiting https://myvote.wi.gov/. By entering their home address, voters can find out their voting location, voting hours, and what elections will be on the ballot.



Voters can also find information about their assigned municipal clerk in case they have concerns about accessibility or other questions.



Wisconsin voters are required to provide proof of identification in most cases, whether voting in person or absentee. Information on accepted forms of identification, as well as exceptions to the photo identification requirements, is available at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/PhotoIDRequired.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)

