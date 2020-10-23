Naval Medical Forces Pacific Commander Visits Branch Health Clinics

Photo By Regena Kowitz | Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), talks with staff...... read more read more Photo By Regena Kowitz | Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP), talks with staff about medical readiness at Branch Health Clinic Port Hueneme during an official visit, Oct. 14. Weber spoke with staff at Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton's branch clinic to gain insight from the deckplate and learn how NMFP can support the Sailors and civilians to ensure they're a well-trained and equiped medical force that achieves their mission of keeping the Fleet and Fleet Marine Force healthy and ready. see less | View Image Page

From Branch Health Clinic Port Hueneme to the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado Dental Clinic, Navy Medicine Sailors and civilians are working at the peak of their skills to meet the mission of keeping the Navy and Marine Corps team healthy and mission ready.



Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander, Naval Medical Forces Pacific, and Command Master Chief Sean Howe, visited multiple clinics in Southern California, starting with Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and its branch clinics, Oct. 13-14, and ending with Naval Medical San Diego’s clinics Oct. 20.



While these visits, the first Weber has done since before the COVID-19 pandemic started, were different than the past visits—health screenings before entering any clinic, wearing face coverings at all times, ensuring social distancing and no large gatherings for admiral’s call—the purpose was the same. As the regional commander, Weber’s goals was to thank staff for their contributions to Navy Medicine’s mission and talk with staff at the deckplate to discuss how NMFP can ensure they're a well-trained, well-equipped, and ready medical force.



“These visits were about focusing on our people who are the real power behind Navy Medicine,” said Weber. “It’s about taking the time to hear from the Sailors and civilians who are out there with our Fleet and Fleet Marine Force, who are on the waterfront with our Sailors and in the field with our Marines, day in and day out, getting Navy Medicine’s mission done.”



One thing quickly became clear to Weber as he walked around talking to everyone, from the most junior corpsmen to officers in charge, “Our Sailors and civilians are working at the top of their skill set to meet the health and readiness needs of service members and keep them ready for the fight.”



While vising clinics onboard Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme and Point Mugu, Weber and Howe learned how staff were stepping up to manpower challenges by embracing opportunities to expand their professional knowledge and cross-train in other departments.



“We met an x-ray technician who is getting on-the-job training in the pharmacy and doing a great job,” Howe said. “Watching Sailors working at the peak of their skills to complete the mission and keep warfighters in the fight speaks directly to where we are going in Navy Medicine.”



Weber and Howe also saw how different teams are adapting and innovating to ensure the mission was being met even in the midst of a pandemic. From leveraging telemedicine to adhering to strict infection control procedures, staff are flexing to overcome obstacles to optimal health and medical readiness.



During a tour of the Naval Amphibious Base Coronado physical therapy clinic, the therapists and technicians shared lessons learned from COVID-19 and how they provided services to help post-operative patients and those with chronic injuries heal while keeping patients and staff safe from the virus.



By embracing both the challenges and technology, the physical therapy staff adopted a secure, online tool that allowed them to seamlessly shift into delivering virtual care and home exercises to their patients.



At every dental clinic, from Naval Base Ventura County to Naval Air Station North Island, staff talked about how they have been able to safely resume care and ensure dental readiness by extending appointment times, allowing ample time to clean and disinfect rooms between patients.



“There is nothing good about COVID-19,” said Weber. “But it has allowed us to step up and learn how to do things differently. It has inspired leadership and innovation. I could not be more proud of our Sailors’ and civilians’ incredible performance in support of our mission.”



Naval Medical Forces Pacific (NMFP) provides oversight for 11 Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands (NMRTC), on the West Coast and Pacific Rim that train, man, and equip medical forces, primarily in military treatment facilities. Globally, NMFP oversees eight research laboratories that deliver research expertise in support of warfighter health and readiness.