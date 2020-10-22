Defense Under Secretaries Visit Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay

KINGS BAY, Ga. -- United States Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, Ellen. M. Lord and Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. James H. Anderson, visited Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, Oct. 22.



Kings Bay was the fourth stop on the undersecretaries’ tour of strategic-deterrent installations, including Minot Air Force Base, Whiteman Air Force Base, and the Pantex Ordnance Plant.



“During this trip, we had the opportunity to see the work of our teams and partners in North Dakota, Texas, and Missouri and needed to include a look at the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad,” said Lord. “I’m impressed with what I have seen and am pleased with the work of the submarine force to support this mission in keeping our nation safe.”



Their tour kicked off at the Missile Assembly Building followed by a tour of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732).



“The professionalism and devotion to duty of our civilian and Sailor team speaks to the readiness of the nuclear triad as a successful deterrent,” said Anderson. “After seeing this impressive team in-person, I have no doubt that Kings Bay will be ready in 2028 to receive the first Columbia-class submarine.” He also noted the vital role of the Marine Corps Security Force Battalion who provide security to installation facilities at Kings Bay. “As descendants of the original ‘soldiers of the sea’ these Marines perform a vital function that helps to ensure a safe, secure and effective sea-leg of the U.S. nuclear triad,” said Anderson.

The visit included a tour of the largest covered dry dock in the United States which is operated by Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay (TRF-KB). Commanding officer Capt. Ed Robledo briefed the visitors on TRF’s mission to provide quality industrial and logistics support for the incremental overhaul, modernization, and repair of Trident submarines.



Toward the end of their visit, Lord and Anderson had lunch with Commander, Submarine Group Ten, Rear Adm. John Spencer.



“I’m glad you were able to see what this group of Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and civilians do to support strategic deterrence,” said Spencer. “Just as importantly, you got to learn more about our efforts to prepare for the arrival of the Columbia-class in 2028, ensuring our ability to provide strategic deterrence for many decades to come.”



Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay is homeport to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines, to include six ballistic-missile and two guided-missile submarines.



